Laing O’Rourke to oversee $800m defence project in Queensland

The Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) project involves the construction of new facilities and upgraded infrastructure at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), 80km north of Rockhampton in the central Queensland region. The SWBTA is one of Australia's key training areas for the conduct of domestic and international defence training.

The initiative will see a total of some AU$2.25bn invested in Central and North Queensland, with a strong focus on local industry participation. Assistant minister for defence David Fawcett said that the project will inject up to AU$660m into the regional economy over a five-year period.

“The construction work, to commence by the end of 2019, will bring significant economic opportunities to the region, create local jobs and investment, and support local industry near the SWBTA,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett praised Laing O’Rourke’s development of an extensive ‘Local Industry Capability Plan’ to ensure local businesses can take advantage of the opportunities arising from the project. “Laing O’Rourke has committed to sourcing over 80 per cent of work from the Central Queensland region, ensuring local business can take advantage of the opportunities arising from the ASMTI,” said Fawcett. “There will be opportunities for industry in the initial facilities and infrastructure construction on the expanded training area, as well as ongoing support for the ADF and SAF.”

Laing O’Rourke will begin engaging with local industry in the near future, to let them know about opportunities and how to register their interest.