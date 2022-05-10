Laing O’Rourke turns to Anglo American again

Mark Cutifani

Mark Cutifani joins the Laing O’Rourke board in September a non-executive capacity as it prepares for a stock market flotation. He also chairs the board’s sustainability committee.

Mr Cutifani, an Australian, stepped down in April as chief executive and an executive director of Anglo American plc after nine years leading the global mining giant. His arrival at Laing O’Rourke follows the appointment of Seamus French as chief executive designate. Seamus French was chief executive of Anglo American’s Bulk Commodities and Other Minerals division when he joined Laing O’Rourke as a non-executive director in 2020. He then joined the company in a full-time capacity in January 2022 in preparation for taking over from founder Ray O’Rourke as group chief executive. This also happens in September, under current plans.

Laing O’Rourke chairman Sir John Parker said: “‘We are extremely fortunate to secure the expertise of Mark Cutifani to complete the refresh of the Laing O’Rourke board, which I began in 2018. Mark’s 45 years’ business experience and outstanding leadership credentials will augment the dedicated and diverse team we have assembled at board level, which is deeply connected to Laing O’Rourke’s committed senior management team.”

Hayaatun Sillem

Laing O’Rourke also recently appointed Hayaatun Sillem, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, to its board as a non-executive director.

Chief executive Ray O’Rourke said: “We are investing in sustainability, inclusion and wellbeing to underpin class-leading safety, digital transformation and manufacturing-led technical excellence for our clients.”

