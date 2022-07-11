Laing O’Rourke wins £370m HS2 Solihull station

HS2 Solihull interchange, designed by Arup

The £370m contract will see Laing O’Rourke work with HS2 Ltd in two stages to finalise the detailed design and then build the station over the next few years.

Contracts will be signed after the completion of the standstill period.

The construction site for the station covers an area of 150 hectares within a triangle of land bounded by the M42, A45 and A452. Progress has already been made on the site, including construction of modular bridges over the M42 and A446 as part of a remodelled road network in the area to create access to the new station.

Balfour Beatty Vinci JV is currently preparing the site where the new station will be built.

HS2 stations director Lee Holmes said: “It’s fantastic to have Laing O’Rourke ready to build our new HS2 station in Solihull at the heart of the HS2 network. So far, we’ve worked with Arup to develop an award-winning, eco-friendly station, and now look forward to starting the next phase of design before construction starts next year.”

The station has achieve BREEAM ‘outstanding’ certification at the design stage – a world first for a railway station. Features including maximising natural daylight and ventilation, a roof design that captures and reuses rainwater, and features to enable net zero carbon emissions from day-to-day energy consumption.

Laing O’Rourke Delivery is the new name for Laing O'Rourke Construction. It changed its name on 1st April.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk