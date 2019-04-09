Land drive for Linden Homes

Linden Homes Western has secured two new development sites in Wickwar and Brockworth in Gloucestershire, whilst the company’s Midlands operation has obtained land worth £15m across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire.

Linden Homes plans to build a development of 90 homes on the edge of the village of Wickwar and a further 225 at a larger site in Brockworth, near Gloucester.

At newly acquired sites in Ely, Peterborough and Cardington, work is about to start on 77, 145 and 108 new homes respectively, with first properties completed by the end of 2019.

Trevor Dempsey, managing director of Linden Homes Midlands, said: “It is encouraging to see such viable sites being secured by both our Western and Midlands regions, who each have a healthy land supply for 2019/20. This is testament to the teams’ hard work and commitment in driving forward these opportunities which are in line with our growth plans.

“With strong teams in position across the board to deliver, we continue to strive to secure suitable land opportunities across the Midlands and surrounding counties, with a particular focus on 100-200-unit schemes.”