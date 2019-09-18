Land & Water hauls in dredging framework

Land & Water in action

Land & Water’s first job under the framework contract is a 20-week dredging programme at Titford Pools, beneath the M5 in Oldbury, Birmingham.

Funding for this £3m project has come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Highways England, and Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council,

Land & Water is providing a full-turn key package from the pre-start works and planning through to the delivery and handover. Land & Water will be using its own plant for the project with two mobilised dredging teams working in the upper and lower pool to ensure economic benefit. Hazardous material will be sealed and transported to Augean plc at Kings Cliffe, Peterborough, for recycling.

Two further Canal & River Trust dredging projects will follow on as part of the same contract: in Swansea and in Pontymoile.

