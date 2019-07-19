Landsec chief joins Taylor Wimpey board

Robert Noel

The part-time appointment comes just a week after Robert Noel said he was planning to leave Landsec next year after more than 10 years with the company and eight as chief executive.

A chartered surveyor, he was previously property director of Great Portland Street Estates from 2002 to 2009 and was recently president of the British Property Federation.

Taylor Wimpey chairman Kevin Beeston said: "I am very pleased to welcome Rob to the board. Rob has a deep understanding of the property sector and a strong track record of success as the CEO of Landsec, all of which will provide an excellent fit for our board's current skill set and balance. Rob will be a valuable adviser and contributor to both the board and the Taylor Wimpey business and we all very much look forward to working with him."

