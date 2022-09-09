Landsec lays off COO

Colette O'Shea

Colette O'Shea joined Landsec in 2003 as head of development, London Portfolio, before being appointed its London managing director in April 2014, overseeing massive development near Victoria station.

She became chief operating officer in 2020 at the same time as Mark Allan arrived as chief executive from St Modwen to succeed Rob Noel.

Mark Allan said he was very grateful for her help but the role of COO was “no longer critical”. Under his strategy, there will be an increased emphasis on operational autonomy within business units, he said.

Colette O'Shea, aged 54, will cease to be a director of the Company on 30 September 2022 and then officially step down from her role as chief operating officer with effect from 31 March 2023 after a transitional period.

Mark Allan said: "Landsec has been incredibly fortunate to have someone of Colette's skills, focus and drive at its heart for such a period of time. Over her time with us, few people have done more to reshape our business, and with it, the city of London. Speaking personally, I am immensely grateful for all the support she has shown me, particularly as I joined at the start of the pandemic, which she helped us to navigate with typical clarity and compassion."

Colette O'Shea said: "I'm proud of the time I've worked at Landsec and have enjoyed many great opportunities and experiences. It has been a privilege to work on some fantastic schemes and with some truly brilliant people across our various teams. While I'll miss working alongside them, I know they will carry on going from strength to strength and I look forward to seeing them, and Landsec, continue to grow."

