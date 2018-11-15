Landslip prompts review at Rest and Be Thankful viewpoint

Speaking ahead of the next meeting of the A83 Taskforce, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “I am very aware of the importance of the A83 to this region. We have invested £69.8m in its maintenance since 2007, including £11m in landslip mitigation measures and improvements to the Old Military Road diversion route.

“However, with the recent landslip still fresh in the memory, I’ve asked Transport Scotland officials to review the current programme of mitigation measures, with a view to further improving the resilience of the road, and report back to me in early 2019.

“Argyll & Bute will also be prioritised in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review, meaning recommendations for the region can be among the first reported. It will consider the transport needs and priorities for the whole Argyll & Bute area.”

He added that, current catch pit works are ongoing and that, with the existing landslide measures, they have already prevented the road from being closed for at least 40 days. “We are also working closely with Forestry Commission Scotland to reintroduce vegetation on the hillside to help reduce the risk of landslips. All of these commitments reflect the Scottish Government’s commitment to keeping Argyll & Bute open for business.”