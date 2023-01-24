Larsen & Toubro to develop solar farm in West Bengal

Larsen & Toubro classifies the contract as 'significant' (file picture)

L&T classifies a ‘significant’ project as one valued between Cr Rupee 1,000 and 2,500 (£100m – £250m).

The government contract was won under an international competitive tender and the project is being financed by an international development bank.

The renewables arm of L&T’s power transmission & distribution business will deliver the solar farm and power distribution infrastructure under the Indian government’s revamped reforms-based and result-linked new power distribution sector scheme.

Meanwhile the company’s buildings & factories division has won an order from the Nanavati Max hospital in Maharashtra to construct a new 600-bed hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of 730,000 sq ft of space in two phases with composite steel structure, finishing, M&E, 15 modular operating theatres and related external development works.

Phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and phase 2 in 17 months with a three-month gap between both phases for demolishing existing buildings and enabling works.

