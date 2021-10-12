Las Vegas adopts digital twin

A digital twin provider and an IoT exponent are jointly developing a system to transition the US city to zero-carbon emissions.

A 7km² site surrounding Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport will be equipped with a 5G network, plus IoT and digital twin technology to improve mobility, air quality, noise pollution, water management and emissions from major buildings.

Las Vegas chief innovation officer Michael Sherwood said: "Digital Twins are rapidly becoming vital to how cities are run. Now in Las Vegas we will have a city-scale digital twin that is driven by the physical environment, and ultimately letting us control key systems through it.

“This will give us new levels of insights and control to benefit city planners, residents, and businesses. We're setting the benchmark for cities around the world to become smarter, efficient, safer and more sustainable.”

Cityzenith will provide the project’s digital twin technology as part of its 'Clean Cities - Clean Future' initiative. The company seeks to implement its SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform in major world cities with the aim of driving down urban emissions and improving cost efficiencies for local building owners. Las Vegas is the second city to participate in the Clean Cities - Clean Future initiative after New York, with Phoenix and several other major cities expected to follow soon.

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen said: "We are excited to partner with the forward-leaning city of Las Vegas in this ground-breaking partnership. We are confident that this seminal project will demonstrate the combined power of digital twin and IoT technology working together to transform mobility, walkability, and emissions/air pollution.

“Among our many goals, we are keen to demonstrate how the Las Vegas Digital Twin project will help local building owners of any scale dramatically reduce operating costs and emissions for little to no investment.”

Project partner Terbine brings together IoT data from local government agencies, building operators, transportation systems, vehicle manufacturers and more, to provide the high volumes of sensor information needed by the urban digital twin.

The partners will unveil the first iteration of the ‘Las Vegas Digital Twin’ at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

Jansen said: "Terbine's high-performance IoT data exchange is a must-have for this kind of project, and I'm delighted the company is on board."

Terbine Founder and CEO David Knight said: "Transitioning our home city into a clean, sustainable, and more attractive place to live and visit is a fantastic opportunity, and we’re very excited to work with the City of Las Vegas and Cityzenith. What we’re pioneering here represents a template for how other cities can enable sustainability and a better quality of life for their citizens."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk