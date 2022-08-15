Last chance for say on landfill tax reform

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) is concerned that the cost of landfill, including the landfill tax, is making some potential remediation schemes uneconomical.

“Landfill Tax has been highly effective since its implementation in diverting waste from landfill and underpinning the waste hierarchy by encouraging more sustainable waste management solutions,” Defra said. “However, it is not intended that this tax should act in certain instances to prevent the redevelopment, remediation, or protection of land in the economic, environmental, and social interest of local communities.”

It is calling for evidence on a proposed landfill tax grant scheme for the remediation of contaminated land. It wants to hear of instances in England where landfill tax has been considered an insurmountable barrier to the redevelopment of land affected by contamination or the consequences of previous development. It is inviting views on the need for, and design of, a possible scheme to support local authorities and government agencies to overcome this issue.

The consultation started last month and only has three more days to run. It closes on 18th August. The survey is at consult.defra.gov.uk/landfill-tax-grants-team/landfill-tax-grant

