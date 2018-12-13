Latest contract awarded for A9 ground investigations

Soil Engineering Geoservices has won a £2.6m contract for ground investigations on two consecutive stretches of Scotland’s A9 dualling project.

It will undertake the work for a total of more than 17 miles of the Pitlochry to Killiecrankie and Killiecrankie to Glen Garry schemes. It is the final award in the latest series of ground investigation contracts; Fugro won one of the contracts earlier this month (link opens in new tab).

Work on the Soil Engineering Geoservices contract is due to get under way next month and last around three months.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “The A9 Dualling programme between Perth and Inverness is one of the largest and most challenging infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history. With ground investigation works already under way on a number of sections of the route, these latest ones starting next month will help inform the design work for the neighbouring schemes stretching from Glen Garry to Crubenmore totalling over 17 miles.”