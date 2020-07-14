Latest Rail Baltica tender launched

The tender has been launched by Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, which is implementing the Latvian portion of the international Rail Baltica network.

The contract involves technical engineering and construction supervision services for the Rail Baltica station and related infrastructure at the airport. The supervision services will be provided during the construction and warranty period of the station building, access roads, railway viaduct and the new railway line.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas chairman Kaspars Vingris said: “Rail Baltica station at Riga International Airport will be the first high-speed railway and airline connection centre in the Baltic States. A modern and multi-functional passenger service hub, which is connected with the airport infrastructure will be established. New mobility opportunities and comfort for passengers will be created. Construction of the railway viaduct will also be a unique process at the national level. In order to occupy smaller area, for the first time in Latvia, Rail Baltica railway and station at Riga International Airport will be placed on 10m-high railway viaduct, which will begin at Mazā Gramzdas Street and stretch throughout the airport territory at the length of 2km.” He added that the project is complicated and that the quality of the construction works will need to meet all safety, operational and environmental accessibility requirements.

The successful tenderer must have at least seven years of professional experience in construction supervision of railway, bridges and trestles, as well as construction of public buildings with an area of at least 16,000 square metres. Average net turnover of the winning bidder in the field in question during the last three years must be at least €3m and the company must have had positive equity capital for 2019.

Closing date for the submission of proposals is 25 August 2020 at 14:00. The contract period will be 10 years from the signing, including provision of services for five years during the warranty period.

The international tender to select the contractor is in progress. Eleven candidates from eight countries - Latvia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, Turkey and Austria - have qualified for Phase Two of the tender. Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas plans to enter into a contract with the winner of the tender at the end of 2020 and to begin the first phase of construction work in 2021.

