Latest win takes Webuild’s orders past €10bn

The company – formerly Salini Impregilo – has added the €1.26bn contract for two sections of the Pedemontana Lombarda Highway to its earlier wins in Italy and elsewhere.

The new Italian contract involves the design and construction of section B2, which will be 12.7km long and run between Lentate sul Seveso and Cesano Maderno, and the 20km Section C between Cesano Maderno and Milan’s A51 eastern beltway.

Webuild is the leader of the consortium that won the contract with a 70% stake; its partner is Pizzarotti.

The contract brings to more than €10bn the combined value of orders so far this year that Webuild has acquired, is finalising or for which it is the best bidder. The amount excludes the US$16bn contract to build a high-speed railway in Texas.

The Pedemontana Lombarda Highway is to be completed for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted between Milan and Cortina.

The new sections of the Pedemontana Lombarda will have smart technology to allow them to receive self-driving vehicles in the future. The sections will have Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) to facilitate communication between vehicles and the highway itself. Features will include an alert system for accidents, roadworks and vehicle obstructions; the transmission of speed limits and other driving information to onboard dashboards; and the collection of traffic data.

The project will also install a diagnostic system to monitor potential weaknesses in the infrastructure, weight loads, vibrations and temperatures in order to reduce the risk of possible damage.

