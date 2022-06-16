Latimer tenders £108m Leeds opportunity

Artist's impression of the development

Latimer recently secured planning permission for a £200m residential development on a 13-acre riverside plot on Kirkstall Road. The brownfield site, which formerly housed Yorkshire Chemicals site off Kirkstall Road, is being redeveloped with up to 1,437 homes.

The contract notice has now been published in the search for principal contractors to design and construct the first phase.

Phase one, valued at £57m, is for the design and construction of 324 units (140 for shared ownership in Block 2B, 184 for private sale in Block 2A) with associated commercial space, food hall and external works.

Assuming all goes well, Latimer intends to then negotiate phase two works (299 units), valued at £51m, with the phase one contractor.

Latimer’s masterplan – designed by architects Broadway Malyan – will deliver a brand-new riverside park, a river crossing and a range of creative and commercial areas to host art, cafes, a food hall, independent shops and public workspaces.

