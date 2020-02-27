Leada Acrow invests in Meva panels

EcoAs panels

Leada Acrow, the formwork division of A-Plant has bought 3,300 units that form the EcoAs wall formwork panel system.

EcoAs is designed for use on lighter duty residential, commercial and industrial construction sites. The panels have a plastic face and closed steel profiles. Their small size makes them portable and good for jobs such as forming concrete lift shafts, stairwells, foundations and swimming pools, Leada Acrow says.

Sales director Paul Burns said: “Our latest purchase ensures that our organisation is ideally placed to meet the increased demands from the market, guaranteeing that we act efficiency to support our customer requirements.

“We’re committed to continually investing in our equipment, supported by a fantastic manufacturing relationship from Meva and their innovation team. We ensure that all of our products are of the highest quality, as this reflects our continuing commitment to striving for excellence.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk