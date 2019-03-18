Leadership change for Ainscough

Ainscough chief executive Janet Entwistle is leaving

Ainscough Crane Hire has announced that Janet Entwistle is stepping down as chief executive after just 30 months with the company.

In a statement, the company said: “Ainscough has continued to deliver a strong profitable performance in challenging market conditions. Janet has been working with the board to build longer-term plans for the business to deliver future success and growth.”

It added: “Although Janet will now step back from the business, she will support the Board over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”

Janet Entwistle joined Ainscough as CEO in September 2016. She had previously run British Telecoms’ fleet management company, BT Fleet.

Janet Entwistle said: “I have been proud to be CEO of Ainscough Crane Hire and have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company. I leave behind a great team and a strong business. I wish them and everyone in the business every success in the future.”

Since 2015 Ainscough Crane Hire has been owned by US private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management. It is the third group of investors to have ownership since brothers Martin, Brendan and James Ainscough sold up in 2007.