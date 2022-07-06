Leadership change for Mott MacDonald as Haigh bows out

James Harris (left) and Cathy Travers

James Harris takes over on 1st August 2022 in succession to Mike Haigh, who is retiring after 42 years with the firm.

On the same date Cathy Travers, currently managing director of Mott MacDonald’s UK and Europe region, will take over from James Harris as group managing director.

Like Mike Haigh, James Harris and Cathy Travers have also both spent their entire careers with Mott MacDonald.

He joined Mott MacDonald as a graduate in 1990 after studying civil and structural engineering, beginning his career as an engineer in its UK water business. He was appointed to the executive board in 2017 and as group managing director in 2019.

She joined in 1988 as a graduate with a master’s degree in civil and structural engineering and became an executive board director in January 2022.

Mike Haigh is not stopping completely, however. He will continue as chair of the World Economic Forum infrastructure industries governors group and as a member of the FIDIC global leadership forum advisory board.

Paying tribute, James Harris said: “Mike has been an integral part of Mott MacDonald for over 40 years. As executive chair he has successfully developed our business, guiding it through the pandemic and many changes including our digital transformation, a greater emphasis on technical and professional excellence, increased focus on social outcomes and greater profile in the industry – all ensuring the company's strong position for the future.”

Cathy Travers added: “We’re all extremely grateful to Mike for his passion, commitment and dedication to Mott MacDonald which has helped create the talent, culture, creativity and innovation we are well known for today. It’s great to know that Mike will be continuing to champion the sector and Mott MacDonald through his continuing involvement in industry wide roles.”

