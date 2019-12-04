Leadership changes at Thwaites

Shown left to right are Tim Frost, Simon Hill, Ian Brown and Andy Sabin

Simon Hill replaces Ian Brown, who becomes deputy chairman. Now in his 60s, Ian Brown has worked for Thwaites for more than 30 years – 20 as sales director and the past three as managing director.

Tim Frost, another Thwaites stalwart with more than 30 years’ service, is promoted to the management team as commercial manager.

UK sales manager Andy Sabin, who has worked at Thwaites for more than 20 years, is made general sales manager for both UK and export markets.

Ian Brown said: “These changes will further develop the business as we maintain our investment in the factory and product development with the focus on enhancing our customer base in UK and export markets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk