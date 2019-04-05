Lee Lifting adds mobile tower crane

Lee Lifting's Liebherr MK 140

Lee Lifting has bought a Liebherr MK 140 – by no means its first Liebherr crane but its first tower crane.

Lee Lifting supplies crane and lifting services to, among other customers, London film and television studios – it has made possible some of the most famous aerial stunts and effects in recent cinema history – and the MK 140 is expected to prove a useful addition in this arena.

The five-axle MK 140 can lift 1.9 tonnes at jib end radius if 58.5 metres in standard trolley jib mode and a maximum of eight tonnes at closer radii. In special ‘adjustable jib’ mode the jib can be infinitely adjusted from -20° to +70° whilst holding a load with hook heights of up to 95 metres achievable.

Jib extensions are available to increase reach to 65 metres, at which radius it can lift one tonne.

Lee Lifting managing director Jody Whitmore said: “With its range of operating configurations we expect it will not only complement our current fleet but enable the business to expand into new areas where mobile tower cranes are becoming the machine of choice.”