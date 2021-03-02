Lee Marley Brickwork opens Glasgow scaffolding division

Billy Dolan has over 30 years of managerial experience in the construction industry and has worked for multinational, national and local businesses over his career.

LMB’s commercial manager for Scotland Michael Carr said: “Billy is a great addition to our team in Scotland. In the five years that we have been operational in Scotland it has been an ambition of mine to offer a masonry and scaffold solution that mirrors our set-up south of the border. Billy’s wealth of experience in this sector allows us to offer our customers the same high standard from a scaffold perspective that we have become known for through our masonry side of the Scottish business.”

Dolan said: “I am delighted to join the Lee Marley team in Scotland and to work alongside Michael Carr. We are extremely excited that we can now offer our clients a full package service of scaffolding and brickwork, as well as being flexible to offer them as standalone services.”

LMB joint managing director Dan Clarkson added: “Having worked closely with Bill over a number of years it is great to have him join our team in Glasgow. His technical and safety knowledge is second to none and his appointment allows us to replicate the combined brickwork and scaffolding offering that has proved so successful in London and the South East. It will also allow us to offer scaffold only services to a wider range of clients on new-build, refurb and maintenance projects across the Central Belt.”

