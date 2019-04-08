Leech takes over at JS Wright

Phil Leech (left) with predecessor Marcus Aniol, who now becomes chairman

The new managing director of JS Wright is Phil Leech, who is currently national mechanical contracts director. He joined the company in 2006 as a contracts manager. He will take over day-to-day running of the 129-year-old Birmingham-based company from Marcus Aniol on 1st May 2019.

Responsibility for mechanical contracts will move to associate directors Matt Coy and John Heggs.

Marcus Aniol has been managing director of JS Wright since 2006 and led a management buyout in 2017 following the retirement of its previous owners. [See our previous report here.]

Mr Aniol said: “The JS Wright board has been planning this ordered change in leadership ever since our management buyout. I am delighted to be able to hand over the reins to someone whose leadership qualities and integrity are second to none, while retaining a strategic role as chairman.”