Leeds approves £210m South Bank scheme

CGI of the planned new neighbourhood

X1 South Bank is intended to become a new neighbourhood in the city’s regeneration area. The site on Hunslet Road was previously an Evans Halshaw car dealership. To be completed over five phases, it will ultimately have 928 residential apartments as well as cafes, restaurants, shops and office space.

X1’s planning and design team includes property consultant Knight Knox, DK Architects, Turley Associates, Planit-IE, Savills and Hydrock.

Knight Knox commercial director Andy Phillips said: “We’re delighted that planning has been approved for X1 South Bank. It’s a truly landmark development that’s set to transform this currently vacant area of the city and we can’t wait for it to start taking shape. We’re committed to providing high quality residential and commercial property for investors, tenants and local communities, and X1 South Bank is no exception – it’ll play an important role in Leeds’ future.”

Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning Councillor Richard Lewis said: “This large-scale and ambitious plan coming forward for this site provides further evidence of the growing confidence investors and developers have in our plans for the regeneration of the South Bank, providing new housing, leisure amenities and attractive public space in a sustainable way. It also reinforces our commitment to building on brownfield sites first wherever possible, revitalising large vacant sites such as this and adding to the reputation of the South Bank as a place for people and families to live, work, learn and visit.”