Leeds approves £135m Whitehall Riverside blocks

CGI of the build-to-rent towers

Manchester-based Glenbrook Property developer has secured permission for 500 flats in Leeds across two blocks of 16 and 19 storeys, designed by Sheppard Robson.

Construction is expected to start in the new year.

The £135m development at Whitehall Riverside in the city centre forms part of a wider £280m masterplan that is being brought forward with Leeds-based property investor and car parking operator Town Centre Securities (TCS).

The scheme includes extensive amenities for residents across the ground and first floors with 4,500 sq ft of commercial accommodation at ground floor level.

Glenbrook senior development manager Danny Roberts said: “This decision to grant planning consent for the residential element of Whitehall Riverside will unlock the delivery of the wider masterplan. Whitehall Riverside will be a premier, highly sustainable development where people will want to come and spend time both now and in decades to come. The design has been carefully considered to create a resilient scheme which is embedded in its surroundings and will encourage an active community. We look forward to starting construction in the new year with completion expected in late 2025.”

TCS development director Craig Burrow added: “High-quality residential accommodation is a key component to the delivery of this mixed-use waterfront neighbourhood and we are hopeful of securing further planning consents for the commercial elements and wider masterplan in the coming months.”

The Whitehall Riverside masterplan

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk