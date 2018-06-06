Leeds business school plans £20m block

The £20m contract represents the third phase of developments to improve the facilities of Leeds University Business School.

Phase one of the scheme, the refurbishment of teaching areas in Charles Thackrah building, is already completed.

Phase two of the scheme started this year and includes the construction of a new building on Mount Preston Street. This modular building is expected to completed by October this year.

The final phase is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020 – a new six-storey teaching facility on Cloberry Street, shared by Leeds University Business School, the School of Law and the School of Languages and Central Teaching Space.

To contract notice says that the university is looking to undertake an early market engagement exercise to help inform the developing design and to provide an overview of the project to prospective contractors.

The timetable envisages start of workd in January 2019.

Contractors have until 4th July to declare their interest via the Delta eSourcing portal at: https://neupc.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Leeds:-Construction-work./668Q6CFRBQ