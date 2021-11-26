Leeds consulting engineer adds to board

Paul Gill (left) and Gareth Shepherd from Adept

Gareth Shepherd and Paul Gill have been promoted to the board of directors of Adept Civil & Structural Consulting Engineers and given shares in the business.

The join founder directors Erol Erturan, Matthew Ramsden and Richard Parker, who set up the company in 2007.

Paul Gill has been with Adept since 2015 and leads a range of projects predominantly across the retail and residential property sectors for clients including Asda, Sainsbury’s and national housebuilders. He also specialises in providing civil and structural engineering services for petrol filling stations and recently completed work on the UK’s first all-electric car charging forecourt.

Gareth Shepherd joined Adept from WYG as regional director in 2020. He specialises in mixed use developments and large industrial and distribution sites.

Managing director Erol Erturan, said: “We already have a solid pipeline of work secured for 2022 and we’re now looking to grow our team further, recruiting both civil and structural engineers as well as technicians, so Gareth and Paul’s promotions come at an exciting time, as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

