Leeds contractor adds two directors

Priestley Construction directors Rob Pell (left) and Mike Gregory

The company’s head of construction, Rob Pell, and head of finance, Mike Gregory, have joined the board to help drive growth plans.

Rob Pell joined Priestley Construction in September 2016, having worked in the construction industry for 38 years. Mike Gregory joined the business in July 2014, having worked in the finance industry for 19 years.

Priestley Construction currently has £40m worth of contracts in its pipeline, managed jointly from its Leeds and new London office, which opened last year. Sister company Priestley Homes has a £100m development pipeline.

Group chief executive Nathan Priestley said: “Both Rob and Mike play hugely vital roles at Priestley Construction, ensuring we continuously uphold our enviable reputation for delivering high quality work on time and in budget. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the board to play an even greater role in the future of the business.”

