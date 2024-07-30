Leeds engineer builds hotel workload

The Manchester Airport Dakota Hotel is designed by KPP Architects

Dakota Hotels has now appointed JPG for four projects, following on from its properties in Leeds city centre, Manchester city centre and Newcastle, the last of which is currently under construction.

Dakota Hotels submitted a planning application last month for the delivery of a 154-bedroom hotel off Bailey Lane within the 60-acre MIX Manchester development. The £60m scheme is expected to generate around £12m a year to the local economy.

Designed by KPP Architects, the seven-storey new building will be a reinforced concrete frame structure supported on piled foundations socketed into Mercia Mudstone. The structure also contains reinforced concrete transfer beams at first floor level to ensure column positions do not adversely affect the proposed room layout. Construction will start on site later this year with completion expected in later summer 2026.

JPG has been retained by Dakota to provide full civil, structural, geo-environmental and highway engineering consultancy across its portfolio of projects.

In Newcastle works include the transformation of a five-storey office building at St Ann’s Wharf into hotel ready, which is expected to open next spring. The structural works include a first-floor steel extension deck supported off a reinforced concrete raft foundation to provide additional floor space for the 115 bedroomed hotel. The main structural challenges on this project involved analysing the capacity of the existing structure and finding the most economical way to redistribute new loads to minimise strengthening requirements to the existing steelwork and foundations.

Established in 1988, JPG currently employs 45 people at its Leeds headquarters.

