Thu November 17 2022

Related Information
Leeds plant auction approaches

3 hours Thousands of used construction machines go under the hammer at an unreserved public auction in Leeds at the end of the month.

Euro Auctions' last event was in August this year
Euro Auctions' last event was in August this year

Industrial auctioneer Euro Auctions is holding a major sale of construction plant at its 70-acre base in Goole, near Leeds, from 8am on 30th November to 2nd December.

Young used machinery, including excavators, dozers and trucks, from many leading manufacturers will be available to bidders, both in person and online.

At the last Euro Auctions event, in August, more than 5,000 lots went over the ramp, with a hammer total of just over £42m. Articulated dump trucks proved to be in particularly high demand.

The full list of items for this next sale can be found at euroauctions.com/en/equipment-search/Leeds

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

