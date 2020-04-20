Leeds retains WSP for 10 more years

Image of Leeds from WSP

The 10-year deal involves design and supervision services for upgrading and maintain the city’s highways infrastructure.

WSP’s Leeds-based Highways team, including staff seconded into Leeds City Council teams, will also deliver flood risk management services and environmental assessments as well as bridges and highways schemes and transport planning.

WSP has been the main consultant for Leeds City Council’s highways and transportation service since September 2003 (formerly as Mouchel, which WSP acquired in 2016).

The new contract was tendered via the Yortender system in 2019

