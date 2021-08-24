Leeds seeks four for £90m highways framework

A tender notice has been published for Leeds City Council’s intermediate works contractor framework.

The contract is for the provision of various types of highway and civil engineering works valued between £2m and £7m per scheme. It starts in February 2022 and runs for four years.

The work will primarily be within the Leeds district, but may extend across other Yorkshire and Humberside authorities. Work will be instructed on an as and when basis and the contract will be let to four tenderers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk