Tue September 17 2019

Leeds Uni chooses BAM again

2 hours BAM Construction has won a £20m contract to build a new teaching block for Leeds University Business School.

The new Leeds University Business School premises
The five-storey building on Cloberry Street represents a £35m investment by the university and is the third phase of a project to develop new premises for the business school.

Features of the building will include a trading room, flexible teaching areas and behavioural laboratories to provide more flexible and innovative ways of teaching.

Related Information

Enabling works are under way. Main construction is scheduled to start in November 2019 and be completed in autumn 2021.

BAM is also the contractor for the university’s £96m Bragg Centre for Materials Research, which it is set to complete in autumn 2020.

