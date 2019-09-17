Leeds Uni chooses BAM again

The new Leeds University Business School premises

The five-storey building on Cloberry Street represents a £35m investment by the university and is the third phase of a project to develop new premises for the business school.

Features of the building will include a trading room, flexible teaching areas and behavioural laboratories to provide more flexible and innovative ways of teaching.

Enabling works are under way. Main construction is scheduled to start in November 2019 and be completed in autumn 2021.

BAM is also the contractor for the university’s £96m Bragg Centre for Materials Research, which it is set to complete in autumn 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk