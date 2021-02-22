Legal challenge to £250m Derby roundabouts scheme

Protestors demonstrating (Covid complianty) against the road-widening plans

Campaigners from Stop the A38 Expansion Group are seeking to overturn the development consent order signed on 8th January.

The A38 Derby Junctions scheme is designed to eases bottlenecks on the A38 between Derby and Birmingham, widening the road to three lanes in each direction at Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton junctions.

Highways England’s main contractor for the £250m scheme is BAM Nuttall and consulting engineer is Aecom.

Opponents say that it will involve the felling of 100,000 trees, destruction of wildlife habitats and exacerbate pollution levels in Derby. They claim that transport secretary Grant Shapps should not have signed the development consent order because of breaches of environmental regulations. They have applied for a judicial review.

Mair Bain, of Stop the A38 Expansion group, said: “If successful, this review could bring the government’s carbon-intense road building madness to an end and add to pressure for Highways England to be replaced with a new organisation fit for the challenges of the 21st century, with a mission to deliver high-quality, low-carbon and clean transport infrastructure and services for us all.”

