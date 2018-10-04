Leighton Asia wins ‘Oh My God’ contract

Leighton Asia will receive revenue of approximately AU$110m (£61m) for its work as the alliance partner of developer Bayaweaver on the scheme in Noida.

The ‘Oh My God’ project comprises a 38-storey tower with 736 studio apartments, a Radisson Red hotel, retail outlets and car parks, we well as a further three-storey retail building.

Juan Santamaria, managing director of Leighton Asia’s parent company CPB Contractors, said: “It is our privilege to support the growth of the Noida region and to leverage our industry-leading engineering capabilities and workforce solutions to construct new commercial and social precincts of long-term value.”

Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2022.