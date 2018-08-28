Leighton Asia wins Philippines expressway

The contract for NLEX Corporation involves construction of the NLEX Harbour Link Segment 10 – R10 Exit Ramp project. Revenue to Leighton Asia, which is part of Cimic’s CPB Contractors, will be approximately AU$140m (£80m).

Construction works include a 2.6km dual, elevated tollway to link the existing NLEX Segment 10 Road to the R10 Road and provide a continuation of Harbour Link, as well as various ramps, roadworks, electrical and mechanical works and landscaping.

Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “Leighton Asia has been involved in the ongoing development of the NLEX infrastructure project since the first phase of construction in 1998.”

CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia managing director Juan Santamaria said: “We are pleased to continue to deliver critical infrastructure developments in the Philippines, bringing a collaborative approach with our clients to achieve innovative and cost-efficient project solutions.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2019.