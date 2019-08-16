Lendlease brings in NG Bailey to support Manchester Town Hall project

Manchester Town Hall

Manchester City Council appointed Lendlease as management contractor in January for the repair, refurbishment and partial restoration of the Grade I listed Manchester Town Hall.

Mechnical & engineering specialist NG Bailey has now joined Lendlease in a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) to define the scope of work, assist in the development of the design, and work within the council’s previously agreed budget to finalise the costs for the safeguarding and partial refurbishment of the landmark building.

The Town Hall is more than 140 years old and, while it remains structurally sound, it is now seriously showing its age with many elements reaching the end of their natural lifespan. It was closed in January 2018 to enable work to begin on the Our Town Hall project. It is scheduled re-open during 2024. The refurbishment project should protect the building for future generations and reduce its energy costs.

NG Bailey previously worked on the project to refurbish the Grade II Manchester Central Library and Town Hall Extension in 2012. During that two-year project, NG Bailey was responsible for providing designs and incorporating renewable technologies while restoring the buildings back to their former glory. It also provided a full scope of M&E services under the guidelines of English Heritage Trust.

NG Bailey regional director Paul Briars said: “We got to know the building very well during our work on the Central Library and Town Hall Extension and we are looking forward to building on that experience.”

