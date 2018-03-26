Lendlease director takes over BuildForce chair

BuildForce, an initiative to encourage UK military service leavers and veterans into careers in the UK construction industry, has appointed Angela Forbes as its new chair.

Angela Forbes, Lendlease commercial director since 2012, is one of the founding partners of BuildForce. In 2008 she set Lendlease’s Ex-Military Initiative recruitment programme.

She is also a director of Be Onsite, a not-for-profit company dedicated to helping disadvantaged people find work in property and construction.

At BuildForce, she succeeds Morgan Sindall director of defence Andy Parker.

Angela Forbes said: “Ten years ago I asked Lendlease for support because I wanted to do more to help our service leavers, veterans and our industry. Since then, BuildForce has grown into something quite remarkable. I’m honoured to be asked to be its new chair.”

BuildForce is funded by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and sponsored by its founding partners: Crossrail, CTS, EY, Lendlease, Morgan Sindall and Wilson James, with support from delivery partner Ethos and its 65 alliance partners, made up of industry institutions and organisations.

Michael Lennox, CITB partnerships manager (Scotland), said: “Angela’s passion and commitment to helping veterans find employment in the construction industry will be an asset to BuildForce’s ambitions and the excellent work they’ve delivered to date. On behalf of CITB I congratulate and welcome Angela to her new role. CITB looks forward to working with her to supply the construction sector with the high quality skilled employees it needs. I would also like to extend our thanks to Andy Parker for his contribution to BuildForce.”

Lendlease construction manager Oliver Turner added: “When I left the Forces, the BuildForce network helped connect me with other former service personnel who were making the same journey into construction.

“BuildForce provided the gateway I needed to make my ambition of working in the construction industry a reality. It opened doors I couldn’t have otherwise.”