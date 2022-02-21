Lendlease lands Australian hospital

Minister for health and wellbeing Stephen Wade said: “The nWCH will be significantly larger than the current hospital, with 59 more treatment spaces, allowing for approximately 3,400 more inpatient admissions and 18,000 additional emergency department attendances a year.

“We started with a blank page on the nWCH project so it’s exciting now to have a builder sign on for this massive health development, which throughout the build, will support between 3,000-3,500 jobs, a much-valued boost for both our economy and our local trade industry.”

Brendan Hewitt, nWCH project director, said Lendlease has extensive experience in healthcare infrastructure. “Lendlease has developed a strong reputation for its expertise in delivering successful major health infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Queensland Children’s Hospital and the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne,” he said.

“The building contract involves a two-stage approach. Stage one will see us working with Lendlease to progress and finalise the design of the nWCH with clinicians, consumers and the community, and provide construction planning services and building advice.

“Stage two will include the commencement of early works on site involving bridge and road construction, and the construction of our new hospital, next to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.”

CEO of the Women’s & Children’s Health Network, Lindsey Gough, said that the nWCH is features additional treatment spaces, beds, theatres, neonatal cots, recovery bays, as well as more outpatient spaces and a bigger emergency department. “Our hospital has a proud heritage of delivering world-class treatment to the South Australian community and we are now moving closer to creating a hospital that matches the care offered by our dedicated doctors and nurses,” she said.

Lendlease managing director for building, David Paterson, said: “In addition to over 75 years of delivering projects in the state, Lendlease has a significant track record in the delivery of health infrastructure throughout Australia. We will utilise this expertise in the Australian health care sector, as well as our international experience, to deliver a world class facility that will provide the most advanced hospital care, technology and medical research for the people of South Australia.”

Main construction works on the nWCH site will begin later this year, following the completion of initial enabling works on the site.

