Lendlease names new construction boss

David Cadiot – 'team player'

David Cadiot was previously commercial director for Lendlease’s integrated projects but now takes charge of a portfolio of projects that includes the Manchester Town Hall restoration project and the construction of 1,400 new homes at Perry Barr in Birmingham.

Lendlease said that his primary focus would be on securing new business as well as maintaining a focus on health & safety.

David Cadiot reports to Simon Gorski, who was named as Lendlease’s managing director for construction in Europe earlier this year.

“I know first-hand how thorough David will be in ensuring we deliver projects to the very highest of standards,” Simon Gorski said. “He is a team player whose breadth of experience will allow him to make a huge success of his new role.”

David Cadiot joined Lendlease in 1995 as a graduate commercial manager and has since been involved in the refurbishment of a learning services centre for IBM, the construction of Regent’s Place for British Land and the £198m Rathbone Square commercial development.

“I have been fortunate enough to take on a number of exciting roles during my time at Lendlease,” he said, “and am incredibly proud to take this next step. This new position is a great opportunity for me to play a more active role in the work we are carrying out in the UK’s cities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk