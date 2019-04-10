Lendlease picked for first project at Perth university precinct

The AU$110m (£60m) new home of the university’s School of Design & the Built Environment will be the first development within the industry-connected innovation precinct, Exchange.

Construction is expected to start this quarter of the specialist learning and teaching facility, which has been designed by John Wardle Architects.

The new building includes technology-driven collaborative learning spaces, open-plan workspaces and a ground floor that features a central courtyard along with exhibition and retail space. Integrated spaces totalling 2,500m2 have been allocated to industry and will be available for lease by complementary commercial tenants.

Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said: “Curtin’s new industry-connected precinct called Exchange reflects the university’s vision to serve as a catalyst for innovation by creating a hub that encompasses public spaces, commercial offices, speciality retail shops, new student accommodation, residential apartments, a boutique hotel, our new bus interchange at Curtin Central, and food and beverage outlets.”

She added: “The new home of Curtin’s School of Design & the Built Environment sets a sophisticated, forward-looking and sustainable tone as the first major development for Exchange, which has a development value of $500 million for stage one.”

Chris Learmonth, general manager of Lendlease’s Western Australian building business, said Lendlease was thrilled to partner with Curtin to deliver the building, which was due for completion within two years. “This modern learning and teaching facility will play a critical role in bringing to life the University’s vision to become the epicentre of research and innovation in Western Australia,” he said.

Terry said that Curtin was also in the final stages of negotiation for the delivery and operation of the remaining development within stage one of the precinct.