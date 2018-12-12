Lendlease reports gender pay gap progress

Lendlease’s 2018 gender pay gap report reveals that the pay gap in its construction business has reduced from 30.4% to 29.6% in the past year.

Lendlease’s workforce is now 67% men and 33% women, up from 29% female last year.

Two years ago, Lendlease introduced a 50:50 gender target for graduate recruitment and as a result has increased the number of female graduates from 38% in 2015 to 62% in 2018.

Between 2016 and 2018, it has increased female hires – across all grades – from 29% to 47%.

The ratio of women in executive roles has gone from 24% to 31% in the last two years

Lendlease Europe chief executive Dan Labbad said: “Last year the gap in our Construction business was 30.4% and we’re now at 29.6%. A small change, however, we currently employ 14.6% women in core Construction roles – 3.6% higher than participants of the Paydata Building & Civil Engineering survey – a fact we’re proud of. And, even more promisingly, the overall average gender pay gap for our UK business is 17.4%. This reflects an improvement of 2% when compared with 2017.

“Of course, we recognise that we have a long way to go. We need to continue to be proactive and execute a long-term strategy to close the gender pay gap.”

He added: “We need more women in senior roles at Lendlease. Of course, recruiting, hiring, training, and promoting women at this level isn’t something we can achieve overnight, but we are committed to making it happen.”