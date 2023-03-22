Lendlease signs building safety contract

The building safety programme was triggered by the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 73 people in 2017 due to defective building works

A total of 43 developers have now signed the self-remediation terms and deed of bilateral contract, a 112-page documents obliging signatories to fix fire safety related defects on any building over 18 metres high they had built or refurbished since 1992.

Michael Gove, secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, wrote to developers on 30th January giving them a deadline of 13th March to sign the contract or face unspecified consequences.

By 13th March, 39 companies had signed. (See our previous report for the full list.)

Michael Gove said at that time: “To those developers that have failed to sign the contract without good reason, let me be very clear – we are coming after you. If you do not sign, you will not be able to operate freely in the housing market. Your investors will see that your business model is broken – only responsible developers are welcome here.”

Telford Homes, London Square and Ballymore subsequently signed within the days that followed. Lendlease has now signed too, becoming the 43rd signatory.

This just leaves seven refuseniks:

Abbey Developments

Avant

Ballymore

Dandara

Emerson Group (Jones Homes)

Inland Homes

Rydon Homes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk