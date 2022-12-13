Lendlease to revamp Liverpool landmark

The Martins Bank Building has been empty since 2009

Liverpool City Council has granted developer Kinrise and majority co-owner Karrev planning permission to proceed with the renovation of the Martins Bank Building.

The historic Grade II* listed building, empty since 2009, is set to house 140,000 sq ft of 100% green energy office space along with a restaurant and social space within the former banking hall.

Works will include stripping out existing finishes, fit-out to Cat A standard, and restoration of existing timber, glass and stonework features.

Kinrise recently awarded Lendlease an enabling works contract to deliver the initial refurbishment and restoration of the site, following its pre-construction contract. The first phase of works are due to start on site imminently.

Completion is expected in 2024.

Lendlease executive general manager David Cadiot said: “Martins Bank is one of Liverpool’s most iconic buildings and we are pleased to be working with Kinrise and Karrev to restore it to its former glory. Lendlease has a proven track record of ensuring heritage buildings are sensitively refurbished and we look forward to creating an office and leisure destination that is fit for the 21st century.”

Kinrise founder Sam Lawson Johnston said: “Having worked closely with Liverpool City Council and Historic England since our acquisition of Martins last year, we are delighted that our plans have now been given the green light. We are excited to see these plans come to fruition as we bring life back to this extraordinary building. We hope the renovation and return of public access will leave a meaningful legacy for the city for future generations.”

