Leo Quinn appointed Aston visiting professor

Leo Quinn

Leo Quinn has been visiting professor in Aston’s College of Business and Social Science in recognition of his contribution to business.

The new role is in addition to his day job at Balfour Beatty and other activities, but it doesn’t sound like Professor Quinn will be expected to do much teaching.

“Professor Quinn will work at a strategic level across the university in defining future strategies for impactful research and in areas of national importance,” said pro-vice-chancellor George Feiger.

He added: “This well-deserved award recognises the distinguished contribution that Professor Quinn has made and continues to make to the business community. We are privileged to have a business practitioner of Leo's stature join our faculty. As a university that values highly practical experience, his wide and varied international track record at boardroom level will provide invaluable stimulus and advice for our students and staff alike.”

Leo Quinn said: “I look forward to discussing the mechanisms of business with the business leaders of tomorrow at Aston University.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk