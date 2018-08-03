L&G on retirement village drive

The retirement dream...

Legal & General acquired Inspired Villages Group (IVG), an operator and developer of later living accommodation, in August 2017.

Since then the business has grown from 25 to 129 employees. Its five-year plans envisage employee numbers increasing to 1,200, with a target to have 8,500 homes across 50 sites, looking after 12,750 residents. IVG currently has six sites.

The company has been on a recruitment drive to lead its growth plans. New joiners include land director Jim Fogden, from healthcare provider Barchester, and Jez Conen joining from McLaren Property as senior development manager.

Dean Bower has also joined from Lindum Group as development manager; Neil Burgin joins IVG as senior programme manager from Richmond Villages; and Craig Raymond joins as project manager from Concept Project Management.

Inspired Villages Group chief executive Jamie Bunce said: “At Inspired, our vision is to make a big impact to major societal issues such as health, care and loneliness. Through our partnership with Legal & General we are investing for the long-term, in a way that unites our stakeholders and inclusive enough to create a positive, sustainable change. Our ambitious growth plans will deliver unique later living communities centred on the philosophy that adventures, good health and happiness does not stop in retirement.

Adding to our best in class management team, these new recruits will play an integral role in helping us and our partners Legal & General deliver high quality, positive later living communities which will bring the scale of supply that is much needed in this sector.”