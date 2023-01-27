LHC plans decarbonisation frameworks

LHC is seeking contractors and consultants that want to work in the fields of energy efficiency, retrofit and compliance for public sector clients seeking to drive down energy bills and carbon consumption.

The five frameworks are for:

Asset safety and compliance

Refurbishment and associated retrofit works

Energy efficiency and decarbonisation

Fire safety and supply, and

Installation of aluminium windows and doors.

LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “Energy efficiency, retrofit and compliance are all top of the agenda for the public sector in 2023 and this looks set to deliver significant work for contractors and suppliers with expertise in these areas up to 2030 and beyond.

“With the UK attempting to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and a target to retrofit 26 million homes, these frameworks answer a specific market need for specialists in energy efficiency, decarbonisation and retrofit.

“This is an exciting time to get involved with LHC frameworks. We’re inviting public sector organisations, and contractors and companies delivering the expertise to help shape them to reflect market needs and on-the-ground knowledge of delivery.”

Each of the five frameworks is now open for suppliers to register interest to receive updates and engagement opportunities via the organisation’s eTendering portal, in-tendhost.co.uk

The frameworks in more detail are:

Asset safety and compliance (ASC1) framework

ASC1 will help the public sector meet government guidelines around building safety and maintenance. It will provide: property protection; asbestos management; water testing, treatment, and management; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning-related services; and electrical testing and remedials.

Applications open from 30th January until 16th March 2023, with suppliers appointed in summer 2023.

Refurbishment and associated retrofit works framework

The refurbishment framework will support clients – especially social housing providers – with delivering a range of refurbishment, improvement works and associated retrofit works. This includes services from kitchen and bathroom replacement, to external and fabric works, painting and decorating, and electrical and other multi-disciplinary works.

Early market engagement will occur in February and March, with tender release likely in late spring or early summer 2023.

Energy efficiency and decarbonisation framework

Designed to support the public sector in its journey to net zero, the framework will deliver a range of energy efficiency and decarbonisation works and energy efficiency consultancy services. It will help improve asset and stock ratings using a range of specialist energy efficiency measures and works, such as solar PV and heat pumps, as well as combined solutions meeting PAS 2035 requirements for whole house retrofit.

Early market engagement runs spring 2023, with anticipated tender release summer 2023.

Fire safety (FS2) framework

Supporting clients with a spectrum of fire safety requirements, FS2 will deliver pre-approved expertise in consultancy, installation, replacement and servicing. It will likely include a range of fire-related services including fire safety consultancy, fire risk assessments, fire safety inspections; passive fire protection installation, servicing, and maintenance; fire alarm installation testing, servicing, and maintenance; fire suppression system installation, servicing, and maintenance; waking watch services; and cladding remediation and replacement.

Spring 2023 will see a period of early market engagement, with tender documents released in summer.

Supply and installation of aluminium windows and doors framework

The framework will deliver design, supply and installation of aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling for public sector new build and refurbishment projects.

Tender documents are anticipated for release in winter 2023, after early market engagement with clients, contractors and supply chain across late summer and early autumn.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk