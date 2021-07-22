LHC prepares £1.5bn house-building framework

LHC’s New Build Construction (H2) framework will be split into three regions – Scotland, north & central England, and London & southeast England – with an expected value of £500m for each area.

The tendering has been split one process for Scotland and a separate tendering process for the English regions.

There will be a number of supplier slots per region per lot, with lotting structures supporting all size of business, from SMEs up to large housing contractors.

The four-year framework will offer a range of traditional housing solutions to the public sector, as well as low, medium and high-rise construction, care homes, mixed-use sites and sheltered, student and keyworker accommodation.

Associated works, such as civil engineering and infrastructure for new build housing and net zero buildings will also be procured. The framework will also offer opportunities for specialist contractors to apply for standalone groundworks, demolition and site clearance work.

The H2 framework replaces the H1 framework in Scotland, and is a new framework for the English regions.

LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “We have recognised the growing demand for frameworks that deliver solutions to meet the ongoing housing challenges within the public sector, including the expectations of delivering the country’s net zero targets while supporting local housing demand. We also want to prioritise the wider social value and community benefits that can be achieved through placemaking, while supporting a wide range of contractors and employers in different locations across the country.”

For more information on how to apply for the H2 frameworks:

Requests to participate must be submitted by 3rd September 2021

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk