LHC renews refurbishment framework

RR3 include residential and non-residential refurbishment projects

LHC is planning to launch a multi-million-pound framework later this year for public sector organisations to buy refurbishment and associated retrofit works.

Next week it is holding a market engagement event (online) to gather feedback and gauge interest from contractors.

As the successor to LHC’s whole house refurbishment and associated works (WH2) framework, RR3 includes non-residential projects as well as associated retrofit works as part of wider refurbishment. It will cover multi-disciplinary refurbishment, external works, electrical works, kitchens & bathrooms and associated services, and painting & decorating.

Head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “As a sector, we’ve got a mammoth task on our hands to refurbish and retrofit the UK’s social housing stock and improve our public buildings, especially following the disruption to existing refurbishment programmes caused by covid. This framework will help our clients deliver key preventative maintenance and improvement works on their properties and help support them in their journey towards the 2050 net zero target.

“At this stage of RR3 we are looking to collaborate with the marketplace to gather feedback on proposals so far. It’s a rare opportunity to really help shape a framework that will provide key refurbishment solutions to the public sector and clients across the country.

“Early marketplace engagement is an integral part of our development process at LHC and is crucial in helping us identify the expertise out there in the marketplace, as well as needs across the public sector. In this instance, we’re specifically looking for more input from SMEs and innovators in the field, as well as larger organisations.”

LHC is hosting a pre-tender engagement webinar for prospective suppliers for its RR3 framework on Tuesday 21st February. To register, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/lhc-refurbishment-and-associated-retrofit-works-framework-webinar-tickets-530343059367

RR3 tender documents will be available in early June when applications will open.

Prospective suppliers can register interest and receive updates on LHC’s eTendering portal:

