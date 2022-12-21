LHC tenders £135m consultancy framework

LHC’s ASC1 (asset safety and compliance) framework is now open for consultancies to register interest and attend webinars to find out more. Applications will be open later in January 2023.

ASC1 is designed to help the public sector meet government guidelines around building life safety and maintenance. It includes provision for property protection and associated services; asbestos management; water testing, treatment, and management; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning-related services; and electrical testing and relevant support.

Available across Great Britain, the framework is worth up to £100m in England, £20m in Scotland and £15m in Wales.

LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “This framework arrives as a direct result of feedback from public sector organisations – including housing associations, local authorities, schools and healthcare settings – looking to improve their access to a pool of compliance-related expertise and encourage more collaboration across the marketplace.

“Not only does this benefit the public sector, but it will also increase the visibility of specialist companies on the framework, giving more opportunities to work on long-term public sector contracts. Organisations are also increasingly looking to procure much of their compliance-related services via one single procurement route.”

“We’d encourage experts in property protection, asbestos removal, water testing and maintenance, gas safety and heating systems, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and electrical testing to register their interest and look out for our contract notice in January. We also recognise the importance of increasing regional suppliers’ and SMEs’ presence on frameworks, and through ASC1 LHC is working with clients to achieve just that.”

There are five workstreams to apply for under ASC1:

Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Property Protection and Associated Services

Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

Electrical Testing and Associated Services

Tender documents will be available from later in January 2023. To register interest, receive updates and webinar invites, visit LHC’s InTend page.

