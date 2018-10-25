Liebherr buys Australian and New Zealand crane rental business

On 1 January 2019, the Australian sales and service company of Liebherr Group will take over Morrow’s business activities - including all the employees and locations - in Sydney, Brisbane and Wellington. The business has a rental fleet of approximately 100 tower cranes and 40 hoists.

Morrow Equipment president Christian Chalupny said that two factors were important in making the decision: all Morrow employees can become part of the Liebherr team; and Liebherr will continue to support all existing contracts and customer relations.

Marco Guariglia, managing director of Liebherr’s tower cranes division: “We are convinced that we will successfully shape the future with the entire staff at all locations, and in the interest of our customers.”

Thomas Schröder and Craig Jones are the new managers responsible for the tower cranes division at Liebherr-Australia. They praised the excellent know how of the Morrow staff and said that the intention is to grow the business.